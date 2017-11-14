Dhinakaran meets family of late medical aspirant Anitha

[India], Nov.14 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday met family members of Anitha, the medical aspirant who fought in the Supreme Court against NEET and allegedly committed suicide.

Anitha, a 17-year-old girl, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence, after failing to get admission in medical college based on NEET marks.

Earlier in September, Dhinakaran had asked the Centre to cancel National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu in the light of the incident.

Anitha was spearheading the fight against NEET exams and had impleaded herself as one of the respondents in a top court case challenging NEET. Anitha killed herself a week after the Centre declared that Tamil Nadu cannot be exempted from NEET. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced a compensation of Rs. 7 lakh to the family of Anitha. (ANI)