[India], Jan 2 (ANI): TTV Dhinakaran has moved the Supreme Court to allot 'Pressure Cooker' symbol to his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for Thiruvarur by-election scheduled to be held on January 28.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi moved the apex court for Dhinakaran and sought an urgent hearing in the matter.

The matter will be listed on January 7 for hearing.

AMMK was launched by Dhinakaran on March 15, 2018. (ANI)