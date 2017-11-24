Dhinakaran's allegation about Centre's role in 'two leaves' case laughable: BJP

[India], November 24 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao has called sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's comments about Centre having a role in the "two leaves" symbol case as "completely laughable."

"Dhinakaran's claim that Centre had a role is completely laughable. Election Commission is a constitutional body, and has rightly decided to give the symbol to the EPS-OPS group because they today represent the real party, they have complete ranks of leadership in the official camp and they also have all the elected MLAs there," Rao told ANI.

On Thursday, TTV Dhinakaran objected to the decision of the Election Commission (EC) of allotting the "two leaves" party symbol to EPS-OPS faction. Accusing the EC of conducting inquiry in an unfair manner, he further alleged that the Centre influenced the poll watchdog's decision in the case. "By making malefide attempts at gaining the symbol, Dhinakaran is actually guilty of breach of law and the case against him is being pursued," Rao said. "In this country, institutions like Election Commission function autonomously and people like Dhinakaran cannot subvert these institutions," he added. (ANI)