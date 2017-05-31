DHR starts regular Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling toy train services

[India], May 31 (ANI): The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has started its regular toy-train service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling from last Sunday.

The service was suspended on January 5, 2016 due to some shortage of diesel engines. Next day, it was again rescheduled for thrice a week, which disappointed huge toy train lovers.

"Following the demand, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway started its regular service between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Darjeeling," said New Jalpaiguri station director Partha Sarati Seal.

According to Seal, every day a train from NJP and another from Darjeeling are running between in two stations. "We usually running six pare "joy ride" but following the tourist season we increased the number of trains and now it is ten. It was very important to increase the fare of the train for its future, toy train lovers definitely cooperate with this for its better future," he added. On the other hand, welcoming the decision, a tourists said, "it's good that they started regular service. Now anyone can get a chance to ride o toy train. Authority should focus on the services inside the coach like AC, toilets and also on food." Samrat Sanyal, a local tour operator said that the DHR authority should promote toy train on a larger scale. "Most of the time it is seen that they suspended their service sometimes not which is a big trouble for domestic as well as international tourists, because it is totally heritage," said the local. It is noted that two massive landslides, which occurred on 2011 at Paglajora, near Kerseong, totally cut off the toy train service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. Later the DHR authority also raised its fares for the 16km Darjeeling-Ghoom joy rides on steam locomotives to Rs. 1300 from February 1st 2017. The diesel rides for the same journey has also been raised to Rs. 800 per passenger. The fare for the 87 km journey from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Darjeeling has risen to Rs.1285 from the significantly lower Rs. 360 in first class. (ANI)