[India], July 3 (ANI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Dhule lynching case will be sent to fast-track court and strict actions will be taken against the accused.

"People should not believe in rumours, we will take strict action against those who are behind them. The Dhule lynching case will be sent to fast-track court," Fadnavis said here.

So far 23 people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of five people in Dhule district.

Fadnavis earlier this week announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families.

The incident took place on Sunday when five people were lynched to death by villagers in Dhule district, on suspicion of being child-lifters. The five persons were beaten to death after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group, police said. (ANI)