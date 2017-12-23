Dhumal says not in CM race

[India] December 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Saturday ruled himself out of the race for the post of Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

"Despite BJP's great victory, unfortunately, I could not win from my seat. Speculations rife, that I am still running for Himachal Pradesh chief minister. Had clarified on the day of results itself that I am not running for any position. The decision lies with the high command," Dhumal said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the members of Himachal Pradesh BJP held a protest yesterday, saying that the next chief minister should be chosen from the elected MLAs and that there should be no lobbying.

Dhumal, who has been the state's chief minister for two full terms, is being considered as the front-runner for the state's top post once again, despite losing on the Sujanpur seat in the recently-held Assembly polls. To counter the protest, Dhumal's supporters also took to the streets and raised slogans outside the venue of Core Committee meeting in Shimla. Among the newly-elected MLAs, five-time lawmaker Jairam Thakur is also being seen as a contender for the chief ministerial post, along with Union Minister JP Nadda. In the recently-held Assembly polls, the BJP stood victorious in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections with 44 seats, while the Congress party acquired 20 seats in the total 68 constituencies. The new Chief Minister is likely to be announced tomorrow. (ANI)