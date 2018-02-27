Dialogue between India, Pakistan essential for peace: Farooq Abdullah

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Amidst repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that both the nation should initiate talks to maintain peace in the Valley.

Talking to the media, Abdullah said, "This will continue to happen. The firing will continue to happen on both sides unless the two nations decide to think of peace. The sooner they think about it, the sooner it will stop."

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali and Manjakote sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

On Feb 25, Abdullah had appealed to India and Pakistan to find out a way to restore peace in the state. (ANI)