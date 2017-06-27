'Dialogue' with Pakistan, separatists is solution to Kashmir issue: Spiritual Guru Sri M

[India], June 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh-based spiritual guru Sri M has requested the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue with all stake holders, including separatists and Pakistan to end the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sri M told ANI, "The issue of Kashmir is a complex one. I believe, there certainly exists a solution to it through dialogue. The need of the hour is to engage in a religious coalition and indulge in a dialogue including the political leaders, Hurriyat and Pakistan as well. Pakistan does have religious sentiments but not all of them are extremists. We can always talk to the moderate population of Pakistan and find out a solution."

Condemning the lynching of deputy superintendent of police Mohammed Ayub Pandith in Jammu and Kashmir recently and stone pelting by the youth of Kashmir valley, Sri M said "I condemned the killings and stone pelting by the misguided youth of Kashmir. This is neither our culture, nor any solution. This has no end. Someone is there behind all these violence. It has to end. Religion should not be dividing people rather should be promoting unity and harmony."

Praising PM Modi for his government's achievement in the last three years by saying, "main sirf itna hi kahna chahta hun ki kuchh to vo achha Kar Rahe Hain. Achha lag Raha hai aur vishwas hai ki achha hi Hoga. (I will only say that, he is doing well, I feel. He wants to do something good for the nation and I hope something good happens)."

"PM Modi's endeavours are laudable. He is doing a good job and I am of the firm conviction that he has taken quite a lot of positive steps," spiritual leader added.

Sri M, who is in Delhi for release of his second book titled 'The Journey Continues' is written as a sequel to his apprenticeship he did with a Himalayan Master Maheshwarnath BabaJi at Vyas Cave, beyond the Himalayan shrine of Badrinath for three and half years, is planning to meet PM Modi after his return from abroad. He also plans to meet RSS leader Ram Madhav for discussing about the Kashmir issue.

"I have a humble request for PM Modi to provide some security to the Kashmiri Pundits who were forced to move out of Kashmir and send them back to the state now. The Kashmiri Pundits along with their pals who are Kashmiri Muslims might come up with a solution to the problem. I am also going to talk to RSS leader Ram Madhav for discussing about the Kashmir issue," said Sri M.

"The government should focus on building industrial infrastructure in the valley and ensure financial investment whose benefits must reach to the grassroots as well," Sri M added.

Replying to a question about his name from Mumtaj Ali Khan to Sri M, he said, "My Guru's name was Maheshwarnath Baba and my name is Mumtaj Ali, both starts with 'M', so I decided to keep my name 'M', but the people prefixed 'Sri' to it and I became 'Sri M.'

Sri M's Book, published by Magenta Press, will be unveiled by Dr Karan Singh, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha in the presence of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, Founder of the Centre for Peace and Spirituality International on 29th of this month at India International Centre, New Delhi. (ANI)