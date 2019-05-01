Did not contest against PM Modi on advice of senior Cong leaders: Priyanka Gandhi

[India] Apr 30 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said she did not contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Vanarasi on the direction of senior party leaders who advised her to not focus on a single seat but on all 41 constituencies in eastern UP.

"I took the advice of all senior leaders of our party and colleagues in Uttar Pradesh. They firmly felt that I have a responsibility here of looking after 41 seats," Gandhi told media here.

She further said, "I felt that they (candidates on the 41 seats) would be disappointed if I focus on only one place (Varanasi)."

Priyanka also said that the controversy over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship was "rubbish and drama." She said: "The controversy about Rahul's citizenship is rubbish and drama. The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian." "He was born, raised and grew up in India. What sort of rubbish is this (controversy) regarding his citizenship," Priyanka said when asked to comment. Priyanka was here to address election meetings in support of Rahul, who is seeking re-election from Amethi. Amethi goes to poll in the fifth phase of polling on May 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 23. (ANI)