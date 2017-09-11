Didn't mention CAG, don't put words in my mouth: Nirmala Sitharaman

[India], Sept. 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday denied making any comments on a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report which had alarmingly revealed that the country's defence forces had ammunition that could last only for 20 days in the event of a war.

Addressing media persons here, Sitharaman said that she was wrongly reported and added that the buying arms and ammunition for the armed forces was a continuous process.

"When I met with the reporters, there was a question about the preparedness of the army and was there anything lacking in terms of ammunition. I told them that the buying of arms and ammunition for the army is a continuous process and often we feel that there is lack of something or the other. And, we have to fill this gap. And, since it is a continuous process, there shouldn't be any discussion which is devoid of facts," she said.

She further said there was no mention about CAG report by her. "And, when he asked about the CAG report and other stuff to which I replied. But nowhere did I talk about the CAG report, don't put words in my mouth. Today, I am shocked to hear this media report that I have said that the CAG report was fact less. I would appeal to all media houses to report the facts," she said. The CAG, in its report tabled in Parliament recently, had stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war, instead of the minimum requirement of 40 days. It criticized the state-run Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for the inadequate quantity of ammunition supplied to the Army since March 2013. (ANI)