Difference of opinion between me and PM Modi never affected our relation: Prez Mukherjee

[India], July 2 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said there has been difference of opinion between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on numerous issues, but that didn't affected the relation between him and the latter.

"Surely there have been divergences of views, between me and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. But we have been able to keep divergences only to ourselves, that didn't affect our relation," Mukherjee said on the occasion of the release of the book, 'President Pranab Mukherjee - A statesman'.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, it was his privilege to work with President Mukherjee. Prime Minister Modi said, "It is my privilege that I got to work with the Honourable President." Getting emotional during his speech, the Prime Minister added, "The Presidency is much more than protocol. Through the photographs in the book, we see the human side of our President and we feel proud." He also took the occasion to laud the efforts of photographer Varun Joshi towards the making of the coffee table book. President Mukherjee's term expires on July 12. The polls for the post are slated for July 17. (ANI)