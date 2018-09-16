Differences between Jarkiholi brothers will be settled: Congress

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Reacting to reports regarding Congress' Jarkiholi brothers revolting against the coalition government in Karnataka, Congress leader KC Venugopal assured that the party would intervene and settle the issue in case of any differences among the brothers.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal also assured that the state government functioning would not be hampered due to such issues. "Our state leadership is competitive enough to settle it. I spoke to both brothers, I don't think they have much issues. There may be some differences, but we will settle it. It won't affect the government at all," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader further claimed that false reports were being circulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a "game". He said, "It is the game of the BJP. They are believing in central agencies and money. They think that with their black money they can topple this government, but it is not going to happen. This government is very intact," he added. This comes after problems erupted over the control of a local bank in the district of Belagavi, which allegedly upset the Jarkiholi brothers, one of whom was entrusted with ensuring the victory of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami assembly constituency. However, the recent defeat in gaining control of the bank, which was stated to be business interest to the brothers, reportedly triggered them to revolt and threaten the coalition government. (ANI)