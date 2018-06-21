Differently-abled attempt Guinness Record in yoga

[India], June 21 (ANI): Around 800 differently-abled people from across the country attempted to set a Guinness World Record for 'Largest Silent Yoga Class' here on Thursday.

Participants have been training for this occasion since May with yoga experts at the Shivanand Ashram.

Speaking to media here, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "People all over the world celebrated the 4th International Yoga Day by remembering and practising our ancient culture. I feel proud to say that differently-abled people from Ahmedabad have created a Guinness Book of World Record."

"Today, people participated in large numbers from all cities," he added. Participants were chosen from ten city-based organisations like Blind People's Association (BPA), Apang Manav Mandal and Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh along with many more. "The participants were directed through headphones that were connected via bluetooth for demonstration. They also followed the yoga instructor on stage," said Ahmedabad Collector Dr. Vikrant Pandey. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that Yoga has become one of the unifying forces of the world. Along with the Prime Minister, around 50,000 yoga enthusiasts attended India's International Yoga Day celebrations at the Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)