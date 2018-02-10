Differently-abled can do wonders: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said with the support of government and society, the differently-abled can do extremely well in their lives.

While attending a workshop of 'Samavishi Bharat' in Bhopal, the chief minister said, "Differently abled should not be considered weak because they have knowledge and efficiency. If they are given support by the government and society they can do wonders and shine brightly."

He further added that to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash', we need the help of our differently-abled brothers and sisters.

"I believe that if they are given the support they can return more to the society than what is expected from them," added Singh. "Every year, the Madhya Pradesh government spends Rs 190 crore for the development of the differently abled. By doing so we are not helping them. This is something they deserve," said the chief minister. (ANI)