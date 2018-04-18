Differently-abled minor sexually assaulted by neighbour

[India], Apr 18 (ANI): A 14-year-old differently-abled girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her 32-year-old neighbour in Delhi's Rohini.

The incident took place two weeks ago.

Two of the friends of the accused even filmed the entire incident to blackmail her.

They later circulated the video on social media.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested all the three accused in the said case.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012 and IT Act. (ANI)