Differently-abled people allegedly treated badly at UP govt event

[Uttar Pradesh] [India], Apr. 02 (ANI): Differently-abled people here on Sunday were allegedly badly treated at a state government-organised event, where they were called to receive tri-cycles.

According to one of the differently-handicapped persons, who had been called by the state's Handicap Welfare Department, they were not only denied benefits but were also neglected at the event.

Sudesh said the organizers did not even provide them with food and water.

"They did not say anything. Let alone providing tri-cycle, the government officials did not even talk to us. We came here from faraway places after being told that we will be getting several benefits, but are being neglected now. We have even registered to avail the tri-cycles," he said.

He added that many like him returned disappointed with the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, which only organised the event to add to the sufferings of differently-abled people.(ANI)