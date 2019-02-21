Differently-abled senior citizen builds e-Bikes out of old electronic parts

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Disability is no barrier for a 60-year-old differently-abled man in Surat, who has built environment-friendly vehicles out of old electronic parts.

Sixty-year-old Vishnu Patel claims to have so far made seven such two and three wheeler vehicles, all of which are battery operated. He calls these vehicles 'e-bikes'.

"If Rs 20 lakh loan is granted to me, I can make a vehicle which will bring laurels to India," Patel said.

Patel also aspires to make customised three-wheeler vehicles for specially-abled people.

"I have made seven bikes so far, both two and three-wheelers. They are battery operated and there is no emission and won't harm the environment. People throw away waste but I am making bikes out of it. I want to make three-wheelers for divyangs, on which they would be able to give their families a ride too.” (ANI)