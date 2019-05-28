Differently-abled woman raped by neighbour in Telangana

[India], May 28 (ANI): A 19-year-old differently-abled woman was raped by her 22-year-old neighbour at her residence in Valigonda, police said.

Shivanaga Prasad, Circle Inspector, Valigonda police station, said the incident took place on Sunday night when the victim was alone at her home.

The police received a complaint on Monday and registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused has been sent to judicial remand and the woman has been sent to a hospital for medical assistance. (ANI)