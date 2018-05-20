Differently-abled woman writes to PM, seeks permission for euthanasia

[India], May 20 (ANI): A differently-abled woman from Chittorgarh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje seeking permission for euthanasia.

Her brother claimed that after their father's death in 2014, the authorities concerned have not sanctioned the pension.

"My father retired in 1996 and passed away in 2014. We are entitled to get the family pension. It has been three years but we still have not received the money. It is getting extremely difficult for us to take care of her," he said.

The Supreme Court has recently allowed passive euthanasia for terminally-ill patients, on a petition seeking recognition of the 'living will'. (ANI)