Difficult, complicated situation, says Meghalaya CM on rescue of 13 miners

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conard Sangama on Monday threw light on complications being faced by rescue teams to evacuate 13 trapped miners. He also highlighted that the high water level is making the operation difficult.

As many as 13 miners have been trapped in a coal pit, full of water, at Ksan near Lyteiñ River under Saipung police station in East Jaintia Hills on December 13.

Despite the difficulties, the rescue operation is still underway.

"It is a very difficult and complicated situation. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is trying to save them but it looks very difficult," said Sangama while sharing details of the rescue operation.

"No matter how many pumps we put, water force is too much to bring it down to a level where we can enter and save them. We are trying really hard but the water level is really high," said the chief minister while explaining the situation. He further informed, "I spoke to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju the day after this incident took place and requested him to send more professional help." (ANI)