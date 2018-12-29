Digital India initiative made lives convenient, reduced corruption: PM

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Digital India initiative has not only made lives convenient but also helped in reducing corruption said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the One District, One Product Regional Summit in Varanasi on Saturday.

"Today over 50 crore internet connections are working in India. Along with its expansion in cities, the network is increasing in rural areas too. The Digital India initiative apart from increasing our convenience is also enhancing transparency and enabling reduction of corruption," he said.

Prime Minister also outlined the commitment of his government to maintain the sanctity of river Ganga. "I am delighted that our efforts are showing results now. Media reports have suggested that fishes, crocodiles and other living organisms have started to return to Ganga. Recently different scientists of the country have given a report after performing a test of River Ganga. The report has shown a reduction in River Ganga pollution. As the Namami Gange campaign is moving forward, the target of clean and uninterrupted Ganga is looking closer," the PM said. He also took a dig at the past government and claimed that the thousands and crores of money were spent in cleaning of Ganga but the campaign did not yield results. Prime Minister Modi said, "When the government works with complete transparency, credentials and public support, we get positive results. Otherwise, everyone has been a witness to the time when on the name of Ganga Action Plan to Ganga Basin Authority, different types of policies were drafted. Thousands of crores were spent on the name of Mother Ganga. To clean mother Ganga only money power is not enough but clear intention is also needed. We are working with complete honesty and clean intent to make Ganga clean." Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the IRRI South Asia Regional Centre (IRRI SARC) in Varanasi. (ANI)