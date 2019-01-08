Digital transactions for blind: Court seeks RBI, Centre's reply

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the union government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed regarding the inaccessibility of digital financial transactions to visually impaired persons.

The plea seeks technological solutions for facilitating the digital financial transactions for the blind, as such transactions are inaccessible to 52 lakh blind Indian citizens. It also seeks standards to make physical currency accessible to visually impaired persons.

The PIL was filed by Blind Graduates Forum of India, an NGO working for the blind people, claiming that inaccessibility of physical currency affects freedom and livelihood of blind people. It further says that that the blind people are facing hardships in identifying new currency The PIL seeks the standards for the design of banknotes, making coins accessible to visually impaired, and making banking services, Point of Sales (POS) devices and digital transactions blind-friendly. (ANI)