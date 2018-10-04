Digvijay Singh shames UP govt using photo from Andhra

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's Twitter followers had a field day after he wrongly shared images of seemingly defunct 108 and 102 Ambulances from Andhra Pradesh to shame the Uttar Pradesh government.

Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a photo of several ambulances parked in what appears to be a junkyard and wrote a caption alongside stating that these were started by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Singh further wrote that since the ambulances are out of use people of Uttar Pradesh are forced to carry their unwell relatives on make-shift stretchers. Using a couple of hashtags, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also attempted to shame Yogi Adityanath's government.

However, Singh seemed to have overlooked the fact that the ambulances bore stickers of Andhra Pradesh government and were inscribed with text in Telugu. The Congress leader had sparked another controversy with his tweet in September last year when he posted a derogatory meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The meme posted by Digvijaya had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, "Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya."(ANI)