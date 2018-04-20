Digvijay Singh writes to PM Modi for immediate payment of MNREGA labourers

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him for immediate payment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MNREGA) labourers from Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh further stated that Rs. 450 crores of labourers' payment is still pending.

Singh on April 9 concluded his over six-month-long 'Narmada Yatra' along the banks of the holy river in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. At the ghat, Singh and his wife Amrita performed various rituals associated with the completion of his religious and spiritual exercise.

Singh started the yatra on 30 September last year as he was worried about the plight of the revered river due to illegal sand mining and demanded urgent measures to ensure its revival. (ANI)