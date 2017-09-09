[India], Sept 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday dubbed senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh as a "senseless leader" and said that grand old party's fall can be attributed to politicos like the latter and their inappropriate statements.

"If such statements are made by the senseless leaders of the Congress party, the situation that the party is in right now can for a good part be attributed to such leaders who are there," Rudy told reporters.

Backlash from Rudy came in the wake of Singh 'retweeting' an abusive meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The meme had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, "Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya." Singh added a caveat to his post by saying, "Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!" Rudy, on behalf of BJP, expressed condemnation of the Congress leader for the post, saying that the words used by the latter don't suit a dignified Congress leader. Singh evoked the ire of many by posting the controversial meme. However, he stood his ground on defending his post and said that the retweet shoud not be counted as him saying those words. "I just retweeted something. I did not abuse Prime Minister Modi. I have just said that he is the best in the art of fooling. Is it abusive?" Singh said to the media, earlier in the day. (ANI)