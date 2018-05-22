Digvijaya Singh appointed as Congress' MP coordination committee chief

[India], May 22 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed senior leader Digvijaya Singh as the chairman of the coordination committee of Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was named the chairman of election campaign committee for Madhya Pradesh.

The other committees Rahul has formed are communications strategy committee, manifesto committee, and disciplinary action panel.

Apart from this, the Congress president named 20 district presidents for the state.

It is to be noted that the term of the 230-member state assembly is ending in January 2019. (ANI)