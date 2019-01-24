Digvijaya Singh offered me to join Congress: Babulal Gaur

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur has claimed that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh offered him to join the Congress and contest Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal.

“He (Digvijaya Singh) visited me on December 18 and offered me to contest polls from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket. I told him I will think about it,” said the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

According to sources, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce dates for the General elections in the first week of March.

The elections are likely to be held in six to seven phases, the sources added. The election process has to be completed by May. The last Lok Sabha elections in 2014 were held in nine phases from April 7 to May 12.The new government assumed office on May 26, 2014. (ANI)