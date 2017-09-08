Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Modi

[India], September 8 (ANI): Congress' Digvijaya Singh posted an abusive meme on Friday taking a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers who were termed as 'Bhakts', a derogatory term used on the social media against those who were supporters of PM Modi.

The meme posted by Digvijaya had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, "Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya."

Singh added a caveat to his post by saying, "Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!" This quote is an apparent jab at Prime Minister Modi.

Digvijaya Singh is a member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and General Secretary of the Congress Party. (ANI)