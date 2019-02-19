Digvijaya Singh stopped me from forming govt in Goa: Faleiro

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Tuesday alleged that he was not allowed by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to form the government after the 2017 state Assembly elections.

"After the last assembly elections, Digvijaya Singh didn't allow me to hand over the letter to the Governor for the formation of the government. As a protest, I resigned from Pradesh Congress Committee and have refused to take the position of the Leader of the Opposition," Faleiro said.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the last Goa election with 17 seats. However, the BJP staked claim to form the government. (ANI)