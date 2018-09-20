Dilbagh Singh to continue as acting J-K DGP for now: SC

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday said Dilbagh Singh can continue as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir until the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) submits its recommendation for a new chief.

The apex court has directed the UPSC to submit names of senior police officers for regular appointment of DGP in the state within five weeks.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan apprised the three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, that it is gross contempt of court as the procedure laid down for the change of DGP in the state has been allegedly deliberately violated by the state administration.

Singh was appointed as the new DGP by the Jammu and Kashmir government. He replaced SP Vaid who has been posted as the new Transport Commissioner of the state. (ANI)