Dileep Saroj death: 3 accused arrested

[India], Feb. 13 (ANI): Three accused on Tuesday were arrested in connection with the murder of a Dalit law student who was beaten to death after a minor argument at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

"Three accused arrested. Strict action to be taken against those responsible," said Allahabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Praveen Kumar.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Saroj was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar on Saturday. Later he succumbed to his injuries.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around Allahabad University campus. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested the main accused in the case after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The police also identified, Vijay Shankar, a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) as one of the attackers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minitser Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced Rs. 20 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of Saroj. (ANI)