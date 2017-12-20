Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in hospital

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): A day before RK Nagar by-polls, the TTV Dinakaran faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released a video of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa while she was admitted in the Apollo Hospital.

Dinakaran supporter P Vetrivel denied the reports that no one met her and the Enquiry Commission has not summoned them yet but would submit the evidence if the commission asked them to do so.

"It's false that no one met Jayalalithaa in the hospital; there's a video proof. We waited for days and released it now as we were left with no option. The Enquiry Commission has not summoned us yet. If it does, we will submit evidence to them," Vetrivel told the media.

In the video, a frail Jayalalithaa can be seen on a bed. She has an I-V drip attached on her right hand. The release of the video can be viewed as an attempt by the Dinakaran faction to clear the speculations over Jayalalithaa's death. However, the death mystery is already being investigated by a judicial commission. The former AIADMK leader was admitted to the hospital after she complained of chest pain and the mystery over her death had led to the allegations. The RK Nagar by-polls, necessitated after Jayalalithaa's death, was earlier scheduled for April 12, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam. Counting of votes will be held on December 24. (ANI)