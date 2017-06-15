Dinakaran meets aunt Sasikala in Bengaluru prison

AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran, who is out on bail in a case of alleged bribery, on Thursday met his jailed aunt and party chief V. K. Sasikala here.

Dinakaran last met Sasikala in Parappana Agrahar jail in Bengaluru last week on June 5.

Dinakaran, who was arrested in the Election Commission bribery case, is out on by Delhi Court last week after spending close to two months in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Dinakaran who was arrested on April 25 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on allegations of attempting to bribe the Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol allotted illegally to his faction, had said that he will plan his future course of action after meeting Sasikala. (ANI)