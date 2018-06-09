Dinesh Sharma apologies for 'test-tube baby' remark

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has tendered apology for his earlier remark where he said that Sita, the central figures in the Hindu epic, was India's "first test-tube baby".

Sharma while addressing a gathering here on Friday said he was just comparing the modern inventions with ancient India.

"I am always ready to apologise to those whose sentiments have been hurt because of my statements. At an event drawing a comparison between inventions in ancient culture and present technologies, I kept my views. But that doesn't mean I commented on Mata Sita," Sharma said.

Earlier Sharma had said that technology behind in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and test-tube babies, must have existed during the time of Ramayana, through which Sita was born. "People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test-tube baby must have existed," he said. A case was also lodged against the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar's Sitamarhi district for his remark. (ANI)