[India], Apr 13 (ANI): Centre's special representative for dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma met Governor N.N. Vohra at Raj Bhavan here.

The two met on Thursday and had discussions on the importance of maintaining peace and normalcy in the valley.

Sharma is actively involved in meeting various outfits in the valley to seek a way to restore peace in the valley.

Sharma was appointed as Indian government's interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir last year. (ANI)