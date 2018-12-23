Dire need for unification of regional parties to replace BJP, Congress: Telangana CM

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence on Sunday and asserted that there is a dire need for the unification of regional parties to replace Congress and BJP.

"Country needs a change for which dialogue has begun, we're doing our part but nothing concrete has emerged. We've just begun the dialogue; we will meet again to discuss how to take things forward. We need to talk to more people across the nation. There's a dire need for the unification of regional parties as there's a strong need for an alternative to Congress and BJP," Rao told the media here.

Meanwhile, Patnaik after the meeting stated the both the leaders discussed several issues including friendship of like-minded parties. When asked about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "We have not thought that far. He came to Odisha to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath for his tremendous victory." On December 24, the Telangana Chief Minister will proceed to Kolkata and meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The next day he will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Rao is also scheduled to meet BSP president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)