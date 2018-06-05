Director Sajid Khan named in IPL betting case

[India], June 5 (ANI): Bookie Sonu Jalan on Tuesday named Director Sajid Khan, for allegedly betting in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches around seven years ago.

The Thane police, who questioned Jalan earlier in the day, is investigating his claims and is yet to take a decision on summoning Sajid for joining the investigation, informed the Thane crime branch sources.

Jalan was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the IPL betting case registered in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Monday, the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police summoned to film producer Parag Sanghvi, another person Sameer Buddha and others in connection with the IPL betting racket. A fresh case of extortion was also registered against Jalan and gangster Ravi Pujari. Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan's name was also cropped up in the investigation. Arbaaz, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, confessed to placing bets last year and losing Rs. 2.75 crore. Arbaaz, 50, said he will continue to co-operate with the police in this investigation. The actor was called for questioning on May 29 by the Anti Extortion Cell, Thane. (ANI)