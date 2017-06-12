Disability no bar: Cerebral palsy patient clears JEE, aces through to IIT

New Delhi: Afflicted with cerebal palsy since his childhood, Avanish Kumar Singh never let his disability stifle his success. On Sunday, the 17-year-old bagged an All-India rank of 25 in the physically challenged category in the Indian Institute of Technology's Joint Entrance Test-Advance examination.

“I was confident that I would achieve success. I followed my study schedule meticulously and never skipped classes,” says Avanish.

“I am proud of my son. He has shown that hard work and talent knows no distinctions,” Avanish’s father, a government employee, said.

Cerebral palsy is permanent movement disorder that appears in early childhood with symptoms like poor coordination, stiff muscles, weak muscles, and tremors and is caused by abnormal development or damage to the parts of the brain that control movement, balance, and posture. Proud of having made his family happy, Avanish said, “I am glad that my parents are happy. They have supported me a lot. It would not have been possible without them.” Organised by IIT-Madras, the JEE-Advanced examination was held on May 21. Around 2.21 lakh candidates had registered and appeared for JEE-Advanced Examination.