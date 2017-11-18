Disconnect between Pakistan Army Headquarters and troops, says Indian DGMO

[India], November 18 (ANI): India's Director General of Military operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General A. K. Bhatt, on being impressed upon Pakistan DGMO, said it appears to be a 'disconnect between the intent at the Pak GHQ (name of Army Headquarters at Rawalpindi), which reiterates its desire for peace, and the actions of Pak troops along the Line of Control, who resort to heavy firing without provocation'.

General Bhatt further exhorted Pak DGMO to resolve this existent credibility gap to ensure that peace and tranquillity is maintained along the Line of Control. He also further clarified that Indian Army always maintains impeccable standards of professionalism and does not target civilians in any manner, the Indian Army said.

According to reports, the two DGMOs held talks at around 5:00 pm after Pak DGMO requested for it. Since long, Pakistan has been alleging that their civilians are being hit, while India maintains that its troops are only retaliating to fire from across the LoC. (ANI)