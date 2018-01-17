Discussed exchange of technology with Israeli PM: Adityanath

[India], Jan. 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he discussed exchange of technology in agriculture, irrigation, water and waste management with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting held in Agra, on Tuesday.

"A lot of issues especially exchange of technology in agriculture, irrigation, water and waste management in urban areas and other sectors were discussed. Overall, it was a very positive meeting in the context of betterment of the state's youth, farmers and also the development of the state as a whole," the chief minister told ANI.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara, who went to Agra to visit Taj Mahal, were received by Chief Minister Adityanath in Agra earlier in the day. The Israeli premier, who is on a six-day visit to India, is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence. Apart from Delhi and Agra, Netanyahu will be visiting Gujarat and Mumbai, and will be accompanied by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on extensive portions of his visit. (ANI)