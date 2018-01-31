Discussed sealing drive issue with LG: Kejriwal

[India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he discussed the ongoing sealing drive issue with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal.

Speaking to media here, Kejriwal said, "He told me he has already spoken to the Centre about it and they will try to find a solution".

A Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee is carrying out the sealing drive in the national capital against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Centre was planning to amend the Master Plan 2021 for Delhi to provide a relief to traders from the sealing drive. Addressing media here, the Union Minister said, "We are actually going to address the Master Plan and we are in the process of amending the Master Plan. We have appealed the Delhi administration to address some problems". The drive to seal commercial establishments flouting provisions of the 2021 Master Plan began on January 7 in Khan Market. (ANI)