Discussion about shortcomings will be held: Raman Singh

, (ANI): Outgoing chief minister Raman Singh said a proper discussion would be held regarding all shortcomings in poll preparedness after the party conceded defeat to the Congress in the recently-concluded assembly polls.

Speaking to media after he tendered his resignation as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Singh asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would make a comeback in the general elections which are slated to take place in 2019.

"We need the blessings of the people, discussions would be held about the shortcomings. The party will take all issues into consideration. We will definitely make a comeback in the 2019 general elections," he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh resigned from his post after the BJP faced a drubbing in the Assembly elections, for which he took "moral responsibility". According to the Election Commission of India, Congress is leading in 59 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is second in place with 14 seats. However, Singh, in his constituency Rajnandgaon, is leading with 52,618 votes with Congress' Karuna Shukla in second place. (ANI)