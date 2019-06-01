Disgruntled by allotment of land in middle of elephant corridor, 47 families demand fresh allocation

[India], June 1 (ANI): A hamlet of 47 families, who were issued land deeds by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami three years ago, have finally been allotted the land in the middle of an elephant corridor.

Speaking to ANI, a disgruntled villager Kandhi Amma said: "I, along with 100 other families residing in thatched huts on the outskirts of Coimbatore had raised a demand for free land deeds ten years ago. Three years ago, we were taken by our local MLA to MGR centenary celebration, where as many as 47 families were granted the land deed by Edappadi K Palaniswami. Recently, we were informed that we have been allotted land in the elephant corridor. Initially, we were happy, but later when we visited the site, it was discovered that it is a rocky area in the middle of the elephant corridor."

She further added that the area is unfit for human habitation. "We will be killed by the elephants if we live there," Amma said. Another villager Rankjitham said: "We took the matter to the local MLA, but he started abusing us. We demand the district authorities give us land in a suitable area." (ANI)