Disha Patnai roped in for Salman-Priyanka's 'Bharat'

[India], May 17 (ANI): Riding high on the success of the Dhoni biopic and the 'Baaghi' sequel, Bollywood diva Disha Patani will be joining Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra for their upcoming movie, 'Bharat'.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news as he tweeted,"Disha Patani joins the cast of #Bharat... Will portray the part of a trapeze artist... Stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra... Ali Abbas Zafar directs... Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar... #Eid2019 release."

She will play the role of a trapeze artist in the film. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick will release on Eid in 2019. (ANI)