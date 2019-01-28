Dismissed KSRTC empanelled employees protest in front of Kerala Legislative Assembly

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Dismissed employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday protested in front of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Following a December 6 High Court order, 3861 empanelled KSRTC employees were terminated from service. The court also ordered giving the posts to rank holders of the state's Public Service Commission. The dismissed employees, said they were not given any prior notice before their services were terminated. They alleged that they had been working for over 10 years and the KSRTC was their only source of livelihood. They also said they could not apply for new jobs since many of them were older than the qualifying age.

The protestors further said that the management and state government had not adequately represented their case in court Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala addressed the gathering of protestors in front of Kerala assembly. The opposition had staged a walkout in the Assembly on the issue today. Sindhu, who was dismissed from his job as conductor with the KSRTC told ANI "We did not expect such an anti-labour action from a Left government. We still hope that the goverment will readress our issues. (ANI)