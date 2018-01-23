Disqualified AAP MLAs move Delhi High Court

New Delhi: A number of disqualified AAP MLAs on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a notification disqualifying them on the ground of holding 'office of profit' as Parliamentary Secretaries.





The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs mentioned the matter before a Division Bench headed by Justice S. Ravinder Bhat seeking quashing of the notification and got it listed for hearing on Wednesday.





Earlier, the Election Commission had recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify 20 AAP legislators for allegedly holding offices of profit.