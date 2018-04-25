Distinguish between real saints and frauds: Congress

[India] Apr 25 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress' national general secretary Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday appealed the people to distinguish between real saints and frauds as it creates a bad image of the country in the international arena.

The statement was made soon after self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was found guilty in a 2013 rape case earlier today.

"The time has come when people should be able to differentiate between the actual saints and the frauds, as this creates a bad image of the country in the international arena," Gehlot told media.

"There is no harm in believing in the 'babas' but blind faith is not good," he added. In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of 15 August 2013. Asaram was arrested after the teenage girl had filed a complaint against him. The judgment in the case was pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, keeping in view the law and order in a situation in Rajasthan and neighbouring states. Earlier in the day, people were seen offering prayers at the godman's ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Punjab's Ludhiana for his acquittal. Asaram is also facing a trial in Gujarat for raping two Surat-based sisters. His son, Narayan Sai, is also an accused in the case. (ANI)