Distressed mother to Sushma Swaraj: Get my jailed son out of Saudi Arabia

[India], June 27 (ANI): A distressed mother has appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue and bring her jailed son back home from Saudi Arabia.

Sultana, the mother of Mohammed Fareed, 28, and a resident of Hyderabad, told ANI that her son had left for Saudi Arabia to join a job in 2012. She said that he first worked at a residence as a driver. She claimed that he left that job because of harassment, and joined a scrap godown.

Sultana said that her son was taken into police custody in Saudi Arabia on an alleged charge of theft in 2014 and has been languishing in a jail since then.

"He is in jail for the past four years and is facing problems. I am really worried for him and want to see him. We have approached the NRI Department of the Government of Telangana and lodged a complaint. They have written a letter to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. I have received a call from the Indian Embassy and they have taken all the details. I request the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to help my son and rescue him," she said. (ANI)