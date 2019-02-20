Divide Pakistan into 3 parts and merge PoK with India: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): There is a need to divide Pakistan into three parts and merge Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India, said Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev here on Tuesday.

“On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, I urge India to divide Pakistan into three regions. Provide economic and military support to secessionist groups in Balochistan for its separation from Pakistan, and make efforts to merge PoK with India,” Ramdev told ANI here.

He also called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan “a puppet” of Pakistan Army and terrorist organisations.

Reacting to Khan’s statement where he asked India to provide “actionable evidence” to prove the role of Pakistan in February 14 terror attack, Ramdev said: “Imran Khan is only a puppet of the army and terrorist organisation. His country has no democracy.” In a televised address on Tuesday, Khan asked India to provide “actionable evidence” about Pakistani links to February 14 attack in south Kashmir, promising that his government will “take action." Ramdev also said that India should stand united against Pakistan to combat terrorism. “India should stand united against Pakistan to combat terrorism. Every political party should believe in the power of fraternity. Then only India will receive its right to self-determination,” Ramdev said. In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel and which was the handiwork of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, India received worldwide support to fight against terrorism. When asked to comment on the issue of Ram temple, Ramdev said: “I don’t consider Ram temple as a part of vote bank politics. India should stand united for the construction of Ram temple. Not just Hindus, even Muslims should come together and support its construction.” (ANI)