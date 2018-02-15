Divorce petition filed against dog, goat marriage

[India] February 15 (ANI): The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Thursday filed a petition in the Coimbatore family court seeking divorce between a dog and a goat, married by a group in protest against Valentine's Day yesterday.

Earlier on Wednesday, numerous protests were witnessed across the nation against Valentine's Day.

To protest against Valentine's Day celebration, the Bharat Hindu Front cadres performed marriage rituals between a dog and a donkey in Chennai.

Later the protesters were detained by the Chennai Police.

Members of Bajrang Dal also harassed couples at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Moreover, Bajrang Dal members in Hyderabad also staged a protest against Valentine's Day. (ANI)